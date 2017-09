WINNIPEG, MB – Actually two exotic pet birds flew away from their Winnipeg home over the weekend but one was found quickly. The other is still missing.

It’s an African grey parrot named Al. The owner says there have been several sightings but so far he has had no luck finding the bird.

The owner says he’s very worried about Al now that cooler weather has arrived in Winnipeg.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File