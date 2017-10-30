banner20

Missing In Winnipeg – Kailyn Pederson & Aaliyah Nelson

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Have you seen either of these missing people in the Winnipeg area?

Kailyn Pederson

Kailyn Pederson, 21, pictured left, was last seen Monday morning around midnight in Winnipeg’s West End.

She is described as Caucasian, 5’1″ tall, with a heavy build.

Pederson has blonde hair, blue eyes, and was potentially wearing Ugg boots at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information about Kailyn Pederson asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

Aaliyah Nelson

Aaliyah Nelson, 15, pictured right, was last seen around 8:00pm on October 24th when she was dropped off at a McDonald’s in Winnipeg’s West End.

She is described as 5’4″ tall, weighing 161-pounds.

Nelson has dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Aaliyah Nelson asked to call East St. Paul RCMP at 204-668-8322.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Missing In Winnipeg – Donald King
Found: Missing Winnipeg Girl Safely Located
16-Year-Old Kaitlyn Parker Missing In Winnipeg
BREAKING: 16-Year-Old Missing In Winnipeg

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.