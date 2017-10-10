Missing In Winnipeg – David King
WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police need your help finding this missing 63-year-old man.
Donald King was last seen October 3rd in Winnipeg’s Windsor Park area.
He is described as Caucasian, 6’1″ tall, with a slim build.
King has short white hair and facial stubble.
He was wearing dark rimmed prescription glasses, a black sweater, blue jeans, grey casual shoes, a grey plaid scarf, and a tan-coloured satchel at the time of his disappearance.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – Winnipeg Police Service