Missing In Winnipeg – David King

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police need your help finding this missing 63-year-old man.

Donald King was last seen October 3rd in Winnipeg’s Windsor Park area.

He is described as Caucasian, 6’1″ tall, with a slim build.

King has short white hair and facial stubble.

He was wearing dark rimmed prescription glasses, a black sweater, blue jeans, grey casual shoes, a grey plaid scarf, and a tan-coloured satchel at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Winnipeg Police Service