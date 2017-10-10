banner20

Missing In Winnipeg – David King

Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 10th, 2017 at 7:30pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police need your help finding this missing 63-year-old man.

Donald King was last seen October 3rd in Winnipeg’s Windsor Park area.

He is described as Caucasian, 6’1″ tall, with a slim build.

King has short white hair and facial stubble.

He was wearing dark rimmed prescription glasses, a black sweater, blue jeans, grey casual shoes, a grey plaid scarf, and a tan-coloured satchel at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Winnipeg Police Service

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Found: Missing Winnipeg Girl Safely Located
16-Year-Old Kaitlyn Parker Missing In Winnipeg
BREAKING: 16-Year-Old Missing In Winnipeg
Manitoba’s Premier Kids Talent Show Accepting Auditions

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.