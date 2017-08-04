banner20

Missing In Winnipeg – Dakota Hunter

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 37 seconds ago Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

OAKBANK, MB. — Oakbank RCMP need your help finding this missing 16-year-old girl.

Dakota Hunter was last seen on July 31st on Winnipeg’s Balmoral Street.

She is described as Aboriginal, 5’8″ tall, weighing 140-pounds, with a red birth-mark on the front of her neck.

Hunter has long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a grey-hooded sweatshirt, black capri pants, sandals and carrying a black backpack at the time of her disappearance.

Hunter is known to frequent locations around the University of Winnipeg and The Forks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3391.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Oakbank RCMP

Tags: , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Help Winnipeg Police Find Girl Missing
17-Year-Old Winnipeg Girl Missing
UPDATE: Gilbert Plains Girl Found Safe
MISSING: 17-Year-Old Steinbach Girl

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.