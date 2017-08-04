Missing In Winnipeg – Dakota Hunter

OAKBANK, MB. — Oakbank RCMP need your help finding this missing 16-year-old girl.

Dakota Hunter was last seen on July 31st on Winnipeg’s Balmoral Street.

She is described as Aboriginal, 5’8″ tall, weighing 140-pounds, with a red birth-mark on the front of her neck.

Hunter has long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a grey-hooded sweatshirt, black capri pants, sandals and carrying a black backpack at the time of her disappearance.

Hunter is known to frequent locations around the University of Winnipeg and The Forks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3391.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Oakbank RCMP