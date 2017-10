SUNSET BEACH, MB – A Winnipeg man who went missing while canoeing at Sunset Beach has been found dead.

RCMP had first received a report on October 6, 2017, saying the 53-year-old man was overdue after fishing at Sunset Beach in his canoe.

A search was conducted by Selkirk RCMP, Police Dog Services, Search and Rescue, along with help from the Canadian Forces and East Beaches Fire & Rescue.

Police say foul play is not suspected.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News