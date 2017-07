WARREN, MB – James Holden, a 61-year-old man from Warren, Manitoba, has been found dead by the RCMP.

Holden had last been seen at 9:30 am on June 28 eating toast at his kitchen table.

When Holden’s wife returned home from work, Holden was not there.

The RCMP says foul play is not suspected in Holden’s death.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News