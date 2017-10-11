banner20

Missing Thompson Teens Could Be In Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Thompson RCMP are looking for two missing girls.

Heather Nancy Flett, 26, was last seen around the lunch hour on October 3rd.

She is described as Indigenous, 5’8″ tall, weighing 163-pounds.

Flett, pictured left, has hazel eyes and long brown hair.

Investigators believe she is in Winnipeg.

A second teen was reported missing on October 10th at 8:10pm.

Judith Robinson, 15, was last seen in Thompson earlier that morning.

She is described as Indigenous, 5’4″ tall, weighing 122-pounds.

Robinson, pictured right, has brown eyes and long brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911.

