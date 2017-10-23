Missing Thompson Hiker Found Safe

PISEW FALLS, MB. — A 19-year-old Thompson woman is home safe after she became lost near Pisew Falls.

She had been hiking towards Kwasitchewan Falls when she made a phone call saying she needed help.

Rescuers were not able to locate her before nightfall and the weather deteriorated with rain and snow.

“With the deteriorating weather, we were becoming quite concerned for the hiker,” says Manitoba RCMP Sergeant Ben Sewell.

RCMP officers, including a Police Dog Service Officer, and a Sustainable Development Conservation Officer searched throughout the night for the lost hiker.

At daybreak, more RCMP officers joined the search, and Search and Rescue Teams began to converge on the area.

Several resources were deployed, including search teams from Winnipeg and Cross Lake, Canadian Rangers from Snow Lake and Gillam, as well as representatives of the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

A helicopter was deployed to the area, but had to be called off due to bad weather.

At 3:20 pm, RCMP ground search teams located the lost hiker. She was cold, wet and hungry, but able to move on her own power. A boat was deployed to transport the hiker out of the area.

“We were able to use a number of resources and thankfully, this was a successful outcome as we were able to get her off the trail safe and sound.”

Manitoba RCMP thank the public for their help finding the hiker.

Kwasitchewan Falls is a 22-kilometre hiking trail south of Thompson, Manitoba.

It follows the Grass River and is the highest waterfall in the province.

—MyToba News

Photo – File