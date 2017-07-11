Missing In Thompson – Bradley Johnson

THOMPSON, MB. — Thompson RCMP need your help finding this missing 40-year-old man.

Bradley Johnson was last seen around 4:30am on July 1st at Thompson’s Best Western Hotel.

His car was found abandoned around 11:30am that morning on the Miles Hart Bridge.

Some items belonging to Johnson were found on the bridge.

Multiple searches have taken place and the canine unit was not able to find anything.

Investigators have also interviewed many witnesses but are still looking for a lead.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-677-6909 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Thompson RCMP