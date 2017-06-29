banner20

Missing In Stonewall – James Holden

Andrew McCrea
STONEWALL, MB. — Stonewall RCMP need your help finding this missing 61-year-old man.

James Holden was last seen around 9:30am Wednesday in his Stonewall home eating toast at his kitchen table.

When his wife returned from work, Holden was gone but his wallet and the family’s vehicles were still there.

He is described as Caucasian, 5’9″ tall, weighing 200-pounds.

Holden has grey hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015 , or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

