banner20

Missing Selkirk Man Could Be In Winnipeg

Spencer Fernando
Posted: August 2nd at 5:30pm Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – RCMP say a missing Selkirk man could be in Winnipeg.

42-year-old Chad Christopher Griffin was last seen at 3:00 pm on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk.

Griffin was reported missing on July 28, 2017.

Police describe Griffin as Caucasian in appearance, 6’0”, 300 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, shorts, and runners.

A photo of Griffin is below:

If you have information that could help locate Griffin, you can contact RCMP at 204-482-1222.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – RCMP

Tags: , , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Mary-Ann Mansfield Found Safe: RCMP
Selkirk, Manitoba Woman Missing
Winnipeg Police Identify Injured Man
Winnipeg Sprays For Elm Bark Beetles Tomorrow

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.