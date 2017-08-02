WINNIPEG, MB – RCMP say a missing Selkirk man could be in Winnipeg.

42-year-old Chad Christopher Griffin was last seen at 3:00 pm on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk.

Griffin was reported missing on July 28, 2017.

Police describe Griffin as Caucasian in appearance, 6’0”, 300 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, shorts, and runners.

A photo of Griffin is below:

If you have information that could help locate Griffin, you can contact RCMP at 204-482-1222.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – RCMP