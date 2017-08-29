Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Missing Selkirk Man May Be In Winnipeg

Posted: August 29th

SELKIRK, MB. — Selkirk RCMP need your help finding this missing 34-year-old man.

David Dmitruk was last seen August 23rd around 5:30pm in Selkirk’s north Manitoba Avenue area.

He is described as Caucasian, 5’5″ tall, weighing 170-pounds.

Dmitruk has blond hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing blue shirt at the time of his disappearance.

Police say he is not very talkative and may not respond when spoken to.

Dmitruk may be in Winnipeg.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-482-1222.

