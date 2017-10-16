Missing In Pukatawagan – Warren “Curtis” Hart

PUKATAWAGAN, MB. — Pukatawagan RCMP need your help finding this missing 28-year-old man.

Warren “Curtis” Hart has been missing from Pukatawagan for at least a week.

He is described as Indigenous, 5’11” tall, weighing 150-pounds.

Hart has short black hair.

Po;ice cannot confirm a last sighting and have no clothing description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pukatawagan RCMP at 204-553-2342.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Pukatawagan RCMP