Missing In Pukatawagan – Warren “Curtis” Hart
PUKATAWAGAN, MB. — Pukatawagan RCMP need your help finding this missing 28-year-old man.
Warren “Curtis” Hart has been missing from Pukatawagan for at least a week.
He is described as Indigenous, 5’11” tall, weighing 150-pounds.
Hart has short black hair.
Po;ice cannot confirm a last sighting and have no clothing description.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pukatawagan RCMP at 204-553-2342.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – Pukatawagan RCMP