Missing In Pukatawagan – Warren “Curtis” Hart

Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 16th, 2017 at 4:30pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba

PUKATAWAGAN, MB. — Pukatawagan RCMP need your help finding this missing 28-year-old man.

Warren “Curtis” Hart has been missing from Pukatawagan for at least a week.

He is described as Indigenous, 5’11” tall, weighing 150-pounds.

Hart has short black hair.

Po;ice cannot confirm a last sighting and have no clothing description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pukatawagan RCMP at 204-553-2342.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Pukatawagan RCMP

