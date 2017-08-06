Missing In Neepawa – Gerald And Vera Barber
NEEPAWA, MB. — Neepawa RCMP need your help finding a missing elderly couple.
Gerald and Vera Barber were last seen at Neepawa’s hospital on August 5th around 2:00pm.
Vera, 83, went there to pick up her husband.
Gerald Barber
Gerald, 92, is described as Caucasian, 5’4″ tall, weighing 130-pounds with a thin build.
He has grey, balding hair and was wearing a green zip-up fleece.
Authorities believe Gerald has his walker with him.
Vera Barber
Vera is described as Caucasian, 5’2″ tall, weighing 130 pounds, with short grey hair.
Police say she has a “very distinct” limp on her left side.
Vera was wearing a light-coloured, short-sleeve shirt with capri pants.
Additional Information
The couple was last seen leaving the hospital in their sage-green 2012 Honda CRV.
It has a Manitoba license plate of VAA 650.
Anyone with information is asked to call Neepawa RCMP at 204-476-7338 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – Neepawa RCMP