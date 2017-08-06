Missing In Neepawa – Gerald And Vera Barber

NEEPAWA, MB. — Neepawa RCMP need your help finding a missing elderly couple.

Gerald and Vera Barber were last seen at Neepawa’s hospital on August 5th around 2:00pm.

Vera, 83, went there to pick up her husband.

Gerald Barber

Gerald, 92, is described as Caucasian, 5’4″ tall, weighing 130-pounds with a thin build.

He has grey, balding hair and was wearing a green zip-up fleece.

Authorities believe Gerald has his walker with him.

Vera Barber

Vera is described as Caucasian, 5’2″ tall, weighing 130 pounds, with short grey hair.

Police say she has a “very distinct” limp on her left side.

Vera was wearing a light-coloured, short-sleeve shirt with capri pants.

Additional Information

The couple was last seen leaving the hospital in their sage-green 2012 Honda CRV.

It has a Manitoba license plate of VAA 650.

Anyone with information is asked to call Neepawa RCMP at 204-476-7338 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Neepawa RCMP