PINAWA, MB. — Pinawa police need your help finding this missing 17-year-old transgendered boy.

Fierrah “Blaze” Audy was last seen Friday at 1:30pm at his Pinawa home.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP believe Audy may have travelled to Alberta.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lac du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-8685.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Lac du Bonnet RCMP