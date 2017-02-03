Missing 15-year-old Manitoba Girl

FORT ALEXANDER, MB – Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating an at-risk missing 15-year-old girl.

On January 30, Powerview RCMP received a report of a missing 15-year-old girl from Fort Alexander, Manitoba. Hailey Boubard left her grandmother’s home in Fort Alexander on the evening of January 30 and never returned.

Police say Hailey is a vulnerable youth, and they are concerned for her well-being. It’s believed that Hailey may be in the Brandon area with a male youth known to her.

Hailey was last seen wearing all black clothing. She is described as Indigenous, has shoulder-length dark red hair and brown eyes. She is 5’6″ and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-367-8728 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News