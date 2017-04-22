Miss Vickie’s Chips Recalled Over Salmonella

WINNIPEG, MB. — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Miss Vickie’s chips because they may contain salmonella.

It covers 40g, 66g, and 220g sizes of the Jalapeño Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

They can be identified with a “Guaranteed Fresh” date up to and including June 20th.

The Miss Vickie’s chips were distributed right across Canada.

Salmonella tainted food may not look or smell spoiled.

It can cause fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea.

Long term effects can include severe arthritis and even death.

No illnesses have been reported as part of this recall.

More information is available from the CFIA here.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Provided