Miranda Lambert to Help Winnipeg Humane Society

WINNIPEG, MB. – Country music superstar Miranda Lambert wants to help homeless animals in Winnipeg.

Fans are being asked to fill up Miranda’s Little Red Wagon with donations to the Winnipeg Humane Society during her concert in Winnipeg this week.

One ticket-holder and a guest will be selected to meet the eight-time Academy of Country Music Awards Female Vocalist of the Year before the concert and receive a seat upgrade.

“Two lucky fans are in for the opportunity of a lifetime, but everyone can feel good knowing all donations from the Fill the Red Wagon promotion play a role in helping 8,000 animals each year,” says Kyle Jahns, WHS Communications Coordinator. “Miranda is a strong advocate for animal welfare across North America and we’re elated she’s using her tour to bring good fortune to animals here in Winnipeg.”

The Fill the Red Wagon will be located at the WHS booth in the Jets Rewards location on the main concourse of Bell MTS Place. People who donate from 6:00 – 6:45 p.m. will be entered in the draw. The draw will occur at 6:45 p.m., when the winner will be notified and escorted to the meet-and-greet with Lambert.

Lambert’s Highway Vagabond Tour stops in Winnipeg’s Bell MTS Place on Saturday, October 7.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News