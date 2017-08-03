Mira Black Returns to Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. – Mira Black returns home to Winnipeg to launch her new show September 10th at the Center Cultural Franco-Manitoban. Black is a truly exceptional artist who creates with the soul of a poet, the vision of a playwright, and the vocal prowess of a seasoned musician, mixing her soulful, 5 octave range with a brave imagination and insightful composition.

Mira’s artistic history reflects her diverse set of musical influences and eclectic background. She combines folk and contemporary pop with the sensibilities of jazz, forging a new and unique style that is somehow totally familiar. As a performer, she both enthrals and moves her audience as she shares her personal journey and battles in a way that touches even the most cynical observer.

Her new show combines Mira’s skill of storytelling with her open-hearted, original songs. The performance takes you on a journey that will break your heart, challenge your opinions, and awaken your senses. Mira and her band utilize their love of improvisation and masterful musical knowledge to create a raw soulful connection. This new project launch is a workshop of the original soundtrack connected to her introspective book “Love & Porn”; a fabled journey of two Gods who have forgotten themselves and each other as they fight to cope with the challenges of an awakened existence in the wounded sexual conditioning of contemporary culture. This is a conversation between the yin and the yang of human existence.

Mira was lead vocalist for Winnipeg’s beloved roots-music pioneers Acoustically Inclined and has shared stages with stars like Sarah McLachlan, Tom Cochrane, Blue Rodeo, and The Crash Test Dummies. She has been a featured artist at music festivals and venues across North America, Europe and India. In the world of theatre, she created Lush Life Cabaret, presented by Jazz Winnipeg Nu Sound Series, and Bare Witness, which debuted at Sarasvàti Productions FemFest.

Nominated for a 2013 Western Canadian Music Award for her fusions of poetry, jazz and electronic music, Mira Black has proven her self in both the literary and musical world. Discovered by Chicago’s Marc Smith, the father of Slam poetry, Mira found her love of spoken word and earned a place on the 2014 Manitoba National Spoken Word Team. One part poet, one part chanteuse, this muse will inspire your heart to break open, spontaneously awaken and leave a mark you wont soon forget.

Centre Culturel Franco-Manitobain

Photo – Supplied