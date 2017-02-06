Miller, Farley Named Wesmen Of The Week

WINNIPEG, MB — University of Winnipeg basketball players Antoinette Miller and Jamar Farley have been named the Wesmen Players of the Week.

Antoinette Miller

Women’s Basketball

Fourth year guard Antoinette Miller was at her best in helping the Women’s Basketball team pick up a weekend split on home court against the No. 2 ranked University of Regina Cougars.

In the two games Miller totaled 49 points (24.5 ppg), 19 rebounds (9.5 rpg), seven steals, six assist and drained four-three pointers.

In Friday’s match she scored a game high 22 points while grabbing nine rebounds and dished out five assists.

On Saturday Miller put the team on her back scoring a game high 27 points and hauling down 10 rebounds in Winnipeg’s 62-58 victory.

Miller currently leads the Canada West conference in scoring averaging 18.6 ppg and is 8th in rebounds with 8.1 rpg. Winnipeg (16-2) will wrap up regular season play this weekend on the road against the University of Victoria Vikes.

Jamar Farley

Men’s Basketball

Fifth year team captain, Jamar Farley was instrumental in leading the Men’s Basketball team to a pair of wins on home court this past weekend against the University of Regina Cougars.

Farley scored 38 points (19.0 ppg), connected on eight-three pointers, grabbed four rebounds and had three steals in the two games.

In Friday’s 102-93 win, Farley scored 16 points, including two-three pointers.

On Saturday Farley had his best game of the season scoring a game high 22 points with six-three pointers in Winnipeg’s 87-81 victory.

Winnipeg (12-6) will be on the road to Victoria this coming weekend to conclude their regular season schedule against the Vikes on Friday and Saturday.

