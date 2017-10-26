Megan Quesnel Manitoba Midget Player of the Week

WINNIPEG, MB – The M|FMHL is pleased to announce that Yellowhead Chiefs’ forward Megan Quesnel has been selected as the CCM-Selkirk Source for Sports Player of the Week ending October 22. Quesnel currently leads the Yellowhead Chiefs offense in points and this past weekend scored three goals and added one assist in leading the Chiefs to 4-0 and 6-1 wins over Interlake and Eastman.

Quesnel who hails from Dauphin is currently second in MFMHL scoring with 8 points and tied for first with 6 goals in 5 games. Quesnel is a hardworking two-way winger who is a prominent member of the Chief’s special teams.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News