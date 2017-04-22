Medical Incident: Vehicle Hits Brandon Home

BRANDON, MB. — A driver is recovering in hospital after a vehicle slammed into a home.

It happened around 4:00pm Friday in the 2200-block of Lyndale Drive in Brandon.

The 2015 Ford Escape was travelling southbound on 18th Street when it veered off the road.

It crossed a ditch and front yard before colliding with the building.

Brandon police say the homeowner was at home and no injuries were reported from anyone inside.

Authorities say the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The incident appears to have been caused by a medical condition.

Officials continue to investigate.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Google Street View