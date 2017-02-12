Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

McEwen Wins Manitoba Viterra Championship, Will Head To Brier Next

Spencer Fernando
Posted: February 12th at 7:09pm Featured, curling, SPORTS

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, MB – Mike McEwen and his teammates BJ Neufeld, Matt Wozniak, and Denni Neufeld have defeated Reid Carruthers 8-7, to win the Manitoba Viterra Championship.

McEwen won with a hit in the tenth that secured the victory on the final stone of the game.

Team McEwen will head to the Tim Hortons Brier in St. John’s in March.

With the win, McEwen joins Jeff Stoughton, Vic Peters, Don Duguid, and Ken Watson as back-to-back Manitoba championship skips.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.