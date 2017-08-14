McDonald’s Canada Discounts Hamburgers For 50th

WINNIPEG, MB. — If you love McDonald’s hamburgers, you’ll love this.

The Canadian division of the fast food empire will be offering their classic hamburger sandwich for only 67-cents this Wednesday.

McDonald’s is marking its 50th anniversary in Canada this week.

It opened its first store here in Richmond, BC back on August 16th, 1967.

The 67-cent hamburgers will be offered at all of their 1,400 Canadian restaurants.

You’ll have to stop in between 11:00am and 7:00pm, and you can’t get this deal through the drive-thru.

Each customer is limited to three hamburgers.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File