McDonald’s Canada Discounts Hamburgers For 50th
WINNIPEG, MB. — If you love McDonald’s hamburgers, you’ll love this.
The Canadian division of the fast food empire will be offering their classic hamburger sandwich for only 67-cents this Wednesday.
McDonald’s is marking its 50th anniversary in Canada this week.
It opened its first store here in Richmond, BC back on August 16th, 1967.
The 67-cent hamburgers will be offered at all of their 1,400 Canadian restaurants.
You’ll have to stop in between 11:00am and 7:00pm, and you can’t get this deal through the drive-thru.
Each customer is limited to three hamburgers.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File