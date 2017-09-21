Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Mayor Bowman Urges Province To Approve Uber

Hal Anderson
Posted: 52 seconds ago

WINNIPEG, MB – With the fall session of the legislature about to get going, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman is urging the province to green light ride sharing apps like Uber.

The Local Vehicles For Hire Act was tabled in the spring but it still hasn’t been passed.

Mayor Bowman says the city is doing its best to prepare.

If all goes well from here on in, Bowman says Winnipeg could be ready for Uber and Lyft in February.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File

Mark Grant Verdict Next Month

