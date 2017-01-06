Mayor Bowman Statement On Antisemitic Incident In Winnipeg
Winnipeg, Manitoba – Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman has released a statement in response to the Antisemitic message left on the property of a Winnipeg family.
Mayor Bowman’s message is below:
“Recently, a family in Winnipeg was the target of an anti-Semitic act at their home.
I am profoundly disturbed and disgusted by this reprehensible display of hate.
Winnipeg is a community that embraces diversity and inclusivity. This incident goes against the values we hold dear, as a community. Winnipeggers stand together and strongly oppose any act of hate, such as this.
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is aware of the incident and investigating it as a hate crime. I encourage Winnipeggers to support the WPS investigation and bring forward any relevant information.”
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
1 Comment
I cannot believe that in this day and age we are still seeing this type of moronic behavior . And especially in Winnipeg . I thought we were above this . Very disappointed this happen . Especially in my home town