Mayor Bowman Statement On Antisemitic Incident In Winnipeg

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman has released a statement in response to the Antisemitic message left on the property of a Winnipeg family.

Mayor Bowman’s message is below:

“Recently, a family in Winnipeg was the target of an anti-Semitic act at their home.

I am profoundly disturbed and disgusted by this reprehensible display of hate.

Winnipeg is a community that embraces diversity and inclusivity. This incident goes against the values we hold dear, as a community. Winnipeggers stand together and strongly oppose any act of hate, such as this.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is aware of the incident and investigating it as a hate crime. I encourage Winnipeggers to support the WPS investigation and bring forward any relevant information.”

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News