streetside

Mayor Bowman Leads Winnipeg Human Rights March

brian-bowman
Hal Anderson
Posted: February 4th at 9:00am Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB — Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman will lead a human rights march in downtown Winnipeg Saturday.

This follows the deadly mosque shooting in Quebec City and President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration ban in the US.

Mayor Bowman says they will walk around Winnipeg’s Canadian Museum for Human Rights at the Forks between noon and one PM as a simple show of solidarity at a time when some positivity is needed.

I’ll be talking about this on my new radio show Hal Anderson Weekends on 680 CJOB from seven to 10 o’clock Saturday morning.

—Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Hal writes a weekly column on MyToba every Monday. Hal talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every Saturday. Hal has been broadcasting on radio and TV for over 30 years. Hal owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited, which specializes in video production.
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.