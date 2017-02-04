Mayor Bowman Leads Winnipeg Human Rights March

WINNIPEG, MB — Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman will lead a human rights march in downtown Winnipeg Saturday.

This follows the deadly mosque shooting in Quebec City and President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration ban in the US.

Mayor Bowman says they will walk around Winnipeg’s Canadian Museum for Human Rights at the Forks between noon and one PM as a simple show of solidarity at a time when some positivity is needed.

—Hal Anderson, MyToba News