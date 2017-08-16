Mayor Bowman Condemns Anti-Semitic Graffitti In Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman has issued a statement condemning anti-Semitic Graffitti found at various spots in Winnipeg.

The Mayor’s statement is below:

“Winnipeg is a city that takes pride in its rich diversity. That is why it is especially disturbing to learn of the recently discovered anti-Semitic graffiti in our community.

These intolerant acts of hate are reprehensible and offensive to our community and will not deter our ongoing efforts towards strengthening inclusiveness in our city.

I am personally sickened to see this in our city and call on Winnipeggers of all backgrounds to join me in denouncing acts of hate, like this. Together, we can help build an even more inclusive city that everyone can be proud of.

I have reached out to the Winnipeg Jewish Federation to express our support.

The City of Winnipeg has already taken action to remove the graffiti.”

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News