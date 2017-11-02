Mayor Bowman “A City Hall That Works Better for Everyone”

WINNIPEG, MB. – Restoring your trust in government and finding ways for City hall to be more open and transparent were top priorities for me when I ran to be your Mayor. In short, I wanted a City Hall that worked better – for residents, businesses, and families across all our diverse neighbourhoods.

To restore trust and build a City Hall that works better, I believe it’s essential that members of Council put public interests ahead of private and self-interest.

I also believe this principle should continue immediately following our departure from public office in order to guard against conflict of interest or the perception of conflict of interest.

This is why I was pleased to have recently introduced a motion requesting that the Province of Manitoba amend The City of Winnipeg Charter to restrict departing members of Council, as well as the Mayor, from certain employment and lobbying activities for a period of time following their leave of office.

This restriction, commonly referred to as a cooling-off period, is already in place provincially.

Provincial legislation restricts outgoing Cabinet ministers, deputy ministers, assistant deputy ministers, as well as senior officers of Crown agencies from certain employment and activities for a period of one year following their leave of office. It makes sense that restrictions in place at the Province of Manitoba should also apply to the members of Council, including the Mayor.

This is another important step we can take towards restoring trust in City Hall. And it complements other changes I have been making together with my Council colleagues.

The hiring of City Hall’s first Integrity Commissioner, for example, will provide a transparent, accessible, and open process through which Councillors and members of the public may report or receive information on conflicts of interest relating to a sitting member of Council.

Currently, the Integrity Commissioner is in the process of drafting a new Code of Conduct for Council members, and has been meeting with Council members to receive input on ways each member feels the Code of Conduct could be revised and strengthened.

I was pleased to have recently recommended to the Integrity Commissioner that the Code of Conduct should be amended to require that all gifts provided to Councillors be reported publicly, no matter their value. Currently, the minimum value for Councillors to publicly report gifts from a single source is $250.

This is another small step we can take to help rebuild trust at City Hall while also increasing openness and transparency.

A new Integrity Commissioner, a cooling-off period for elected officials, and increased transparency and reporting of gifts all contribute to making City Hall work better.

But that’s not all we’ve done.

Earlier this year, the City’s first lobbyist registry was established.

Lobbyist registries are an accountability tool widely used across Canada at federal, provincial, and municipal levels, and allow the public to see who is attempting to influence government decision makers and the reasons behind their efforts.

A tool like this has been missing from City Hall for too long, and I am pleased that by working together as a Council we have been able to introduce it here in Winnipeg.

We also continue to live-stream all Council and Committee meetings allowing the public to watch meetings in real time, the City proactively posts Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FIPPA) responses on their website, and information on City of Winnipeg capital project expenditures are publicly released in machine-readable format.

And, I continue to publish on my website records of who meets with me and my senior staff in the Mayor’s Office.

The City of Winnipeg was recently recognized as Canada’s 3rd most open city, according to the Public Sector Digest’s annual Open Cities Index ranking. This represents a significant increase from a ranking of 20th just two years ago.

There is certainly more work to do to restore trust and build a more open and transparent City Hall, but I believe we are on the right track toward positive change!

Winnipeg Mayor, Brian Bowman for MyToba News

File photo

