Masturbating Driver Pulls Up Beside Brandon Woman

Andrew McCrea
July 29th

BRANDON, MB. — A Quebec man is facing charges in Brandon for an indecent act.

A woman was walking down 9th Street around 12:40pm Friday when the accused pulled up in his vehicle.

He asked her for directions and as she approached the car, she could see him masturbating.

The victim called Brandon police and provided a description of the vehicle.

He was located on the Trans-Canada Highway 1 around 1:45pm.

The 36-year-old man was charged with Indecent Act in a Public Place.

He was detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre where he remains behind bars ahead of a court hearing.

No other information is available at this time.

