Mastermind Toys Opens 2nd Winnipeg Store

WINNIPEG, MB – Mastermind Toys is opening another location in Winnipeg this weekend. It’s in the southwest corner of Kildonan Place. Mastermind has over 50 Canadian stores including its first location in our city on Kenaston Boulevard which opened two years ago.

“We are thrilled to be opening a second Mastermind in Winnipeg, in the popular and redeveloped Kildonan Place Mall,” said Jon Levy, Chief Toy Merchant, CEO and Co-Founder, Mastermind Toys. “Consumers in the east end of Winnipeg and surrounding communities will now have convenient access to our unparalleled mix of the best hand-picked specialty toys and an awesome children’s book selection in a fun and friendly shopping environment.”

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – Mastermind Toys