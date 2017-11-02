Massive Bust At Winnipeg Boston Pizza

WINNIPEG, MB. — Three men are facing charges in Winnipeg after an off-duty officer thought they were acting suspiciously.

It happened around 10:10pm Monday night at a Boston Pizza in the 1900-block of Bishop Grandin Boulevard.

Winnipeg police say the officer was aware one of the men was wanted by authorities.

Backup arrived and arrested the suspects. Two had a large amount of drugs, firearms, and ammunition in their possession.

The Street Crimes Unit obtained a warrant to search two vehicles belonging to the men.

All of the following items were seized in the raid:

$9814.50 Canadian currency

.39 grams of an unknown substance

2 magazines – 1 loaded with Luger 9mm ammunition

56.4 grams Marijuana

63.38 grams of powder cocaine

79.3 grams of Methamphetamine

A black “bear claw” shredding tool

A box of shotgun shells

A hatchet

A Sturm Ruger, Mini 30, “Ranch Rifle” with a magazine loaded with three rounds of ammunition

An SKS style semi-automatic rifle

Gun Holster

Loaded 9mm Sawed-off Semi-Automatic Rifle

Rifle ammunition

Score Sheets

Smith and Wesson Model 659 handgun

Two “banana clip” style high capacity magazines, one loaded with ten to twelve rounds of ammunition

Two cellphones

Weigh digital scale

Winchester Air Pistol

Winnipeg police say the Sturm Ruger, Mini 30, “Ranch Rifle” was stolen during a West St. Paul break-in in April.

Regina, Saskatchewan’s Morgan Stuart Knott, 33, is facing a slew of charges, including:

Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Carry Concealed Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Three counts of Possess Weapon

Five counts of Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With

Two counts of Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Obtained by Crime

21 counts of Possession of a Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

Possession of a Scheduled Substance – Marihuana

Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Two counts of Storage of Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations

Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle

Winnipeg’s Stephen Bartholomew Egesz, 33, has been charged with:

Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Two counts of Possess Weapon

Two counts of Carry Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Possess Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

Knott and Egesz both remain behind bars.

The third suspect is a 37-year-old Winnipeg man.

He was charged with Fail to Comply with Undertaking and Fail to Comply with Probation Order before being released on a promise to appear in court.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Google Street View