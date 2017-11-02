banner20

Massive Bust At Winnipeg Boston Pizza

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — Three men are facing charges in Winnipeg after an off-duty officer thought they were acting suspiciously.

It happened around 10:10pm Monday night at a Boston Pizza in the 1900-block of Bishop Grandin Boulevard.

Winnipeg police say the officer was aware one of the men was wanted by authorities.

Backup arrived and arrested the suspects. Two had a large amount of drugs, firearms, and ammunition in their possession.

The Street Crimes Unit obtained a warrant to search two vehicles belonging to the men.

All of the following items were seized in the raid:

  • $9814.50 Canadian currency
  • .39 grams of an unknown substance
  • 2 magazines – 1 loaded with Luger 9mm ammunition
  • 56.4 grams Marijuana
  • 63.38 grams of powder cocaine
  • 79.3 grams of Methamphetamine
  • A black “bear claw” shredding tool
  • A box of shotgun shells
  • A hatchet
  • A Sturm Ruger, Mini 30, “Ranch Rifle” with a magazine loaded with three rounds of ammunition
  • An SKS style semi-automatic rifle
  • Gun Holster
  • Loaded 9mm Sawed-off Semi-Automatic Rifle
  • Rifle ammunition
  • Score Sheets
  • Smith and Wesson Model 659 handgun
  • Two “banana clip” style high capacity magazines, one loaded with ten to twelve rounds of ammunition
  • Two cellphones
  • Weigh digital scale
  • Winchester Air Pistol

Winnipeg police say the Sturm Ruger, Mini 30, “Ranch Rifle” was stolen during a West St. Paul break-in in April.

Regina, Saskatchewan’s Morgan Stuart Knott, 33, is facing a slew of charges, including:

  • Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition
  • Carry Concealed Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order
  • Three counts of Possess Weapon
  • Five counts of Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
  • Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With
  • Two counts of Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Obtained by Crime
  • 21 counts of Possession of a Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance – Marihuana
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
  • Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
  • Two counts of Storage of Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
  • Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle

Winnipeg’s Stephen Bartholomew Egesz, 33, has been charged with:

  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
  • Two counts of Possess Weapon
  • Two counts of Carry Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition
  • Possess Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

Knott and Egesz both remain behind bars.

The third suspect is a 37-year-old Winnipeg man.

He was charged with Fail to Comply with Undertaking and Fail to Comply with Probation Order before being released on a promise to appear in court.

