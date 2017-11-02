Massive Bust At Winnipeg Boston Pizza
WINNIPEG, MB. — Three men are facing charges in Winnipeg after an off-duty officer thought they were acting suspiciously.
It happened around 10:10pm Monday night at a Boston Pizza in the 1900-block of Bishop Grandin Boulevard.
Winnipeg police say the officer was aware one of the men was wanted by authorities.
Backup arrived and arrested the suspects. Two had a large amount of drugs, firearms, and ammunition in their possession.
The Street Crimes Unit obtained a warrant to search two vehicles belonging to the men.
All of the following items were seized in the raid:
- $9814.50 Canadian currency
- .39 grams of an unknown substance
- 2 magazines – 1 loaded with Luger 9mm ammunition
- 56.4 grams Marijuana
- 63.38 grams of powder cocaine
- 79.3 grams of Methamphetamine
- A black “bear claw” shredding tool
- A box of shotgun shells
- A hatchet
- A Sturm Ruger, Mini 30, “Ranch Rifle” with a magazine loaded with three rounds of ammunition
- An SKS style semi-automatic rifle
- Gun Holster
- Loaded 9mm Sawed-off Semi-Automatic Rifle
- Rifle ammunition
- Score Sheets
- Smith and Wesson Model 659 handgun
- Two “banana clip” style high capacity magazines, one loaded with ten to twelve rounds of ammunition
- Two cellphones
- Weigh digital scale
- Winchester Air Pistol
Winnipeg police say the Sturm Ruger, Mini 30, “Ranch Rifle” was stolen during a West St. Paul break-in in April.
Regina, Saskatchewan’s Morgan Stuart Knott, 33, is facing a slew of charges, including:
- Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition
- Carry Concealed Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
- Three counts of Possess Weapon
- Five counts of Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With
- Two counts of Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Obtained by Crime
- 21 counts of Possession of a Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance – Marihuana
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
- Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
- Two counts of Storage of Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
- Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle
Winnipeg’s Stephen Bartholomew Egesz, 33, has been charged with:
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
- Two counts of Possess Weapon
- Two counts of Carry Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition
- Possess Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order
Knott and Egesz both remain behind bars.
The third suspect is a 37-year-old Winnipeg man.
He was charged with Fail to Comply with Undertaking and Fail to Comply with Probation Order before being released on a promise to appear in court.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – Google Street View