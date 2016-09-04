Maslowsky: one of Manitoba’s greats passes at 58

Jerry Maslowsky, a sales and marketing expert who was, most recently, the CEO of Variety, the Children’s Charity of Manitoba, has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Maslowsky, who started in sales with CKND TV and then CJOB radio, was best known as the vice-president of marketing for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He had suffered from a sore back for most of the summer. On Monday, it was formally diagnosed with cancer and he passed away on Saturday night.

According to his LinkedIn biography, “Jerry first started building sales and marketing strategies for CKND TV and CJOB, and helped launch the new radio station Power 97. He was the Director of Marketing and Sports Properties for CJOB 680 radio, where he worked closely on developing sales and marketing programs in conjunction with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Manitoba Moose, Winnipeg Goldeyes, and the Winnipeg Jets. He helped with CJOB’s “Save The Jets” campaign in 1996.

MyToba.ca’s Scott Taylor, host of Variety’s Hearts of Blue and Gold fundraiser, with Jerry Maslowsky, wife Chris and daughter Tara

Jerry had a successful tenure as Vice-President of Marketing for the 1999 Pan-American Games, where he was also in charge of media relations and promotions.

After volunteering his time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers following the Pan Am Games, Jerry was hired to lead the sales and marketing department in 2000. He directed the development of the Blue Bombers business plan and worked closely with the business community and the Bombers’ volunteer Board of Directors.”

He always believed deeply in giving back to the community, which made Variety, “a perfect fit,” he said.

Maslowsky was also a tremendous entertainer, who once starred in The King and I on Rainbow Stage and was a huge hit, singing with his sister Debbie, at 2011’s Jewish Foundation Book of Life event at Shaarey Zedek. A reviewer called Debbie and Jerry, “The Jewish Donny and Marie.”

Blue Bombers offensive coordinator Paul LaPolice, a great friend of Maslowsky’s, Tweeted the following: “An unbelievable man and one of the best people to work with at the Bombers. RIP Jerry, I will miss you.”

LaPolice summed up the feelings of thousands of Manitobans.

– SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba.ca