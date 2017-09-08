banner20

Married Brandon Couple Face Assault Charges

Andrew McCrea
September 8th

BRANDON, MB. — Two people are facing charges after a domestic assault in Brandon.

It happened just before 6:00am Friday outside a motel on Middleton Avenue.

A witness called police after watching the physical altercation.

Officers located a 29-year-old man who was bleeding and had scratches across his face.

A 26-year-old woman had bruises on her arms and legs from the fight.

The pair, who are married, were highly intoxicated and placed under arrest.

Both have been charged with Domestic Assault.

They spent the night at the Brandon Correctional Centre ahead of court Friday.

Neither required medical treatment.

