The Mark Scheifele Hockey Camp in Support of KidSport Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. – KidSport and Mark Scheifele, a KidSport Winnipeg Athlete Ambassador, are pleased to announce the Annual Mark Scheifele Hockey Camp will take place June 25 & 26, 2016 at the MTS Iceplex.

The 2-day hockey camp is open to boys and girls ages 5-12 and features both skater and goalie specific training sessions. Scheifele, along with expert coaches from the Jets Development Team will provide kids with fundamental & advanced on-ice skills training and off-ice multi-sport instruction. Winnipeg Jet goaltender Michael Hutchinson will assist with the goalie training sessions.

“I’m really looking forward to this year’s hockey camp and have invited some of my friends to come along and help out,” said Scheifele. “Last year we had a lot of fun with the kids and it’s going to be great to work with so many of them again. It’s also exciting that we have been able to expand the camp as this gives us a chance to meet a whole new group of kids and help them develop as players. All kids should be given the chance to play sports and I’m proud this camp will assist KidSport Winnipeg in getting more kids active and into the game.”

The hockey camp is in support of KidSport Winnipeg and all proceeds will go towards paying the registration fees for kids from financially disadvantaged families so they can participate in sports.

“Like Mark, we feel that sports have so much to offer kids and we are delighted that by working together we can provide support to families in our community and ensure that no kids are left on the sidelines, “ said Matt Erhard, Chair of KidSport Winnipeg. “This camp benefits both those on and off the ice; it provides an incredible opportunity for young hockey players to meet and learn from Mark, Michael and the Jets Development Team, and at the same time it will also raise much-needed funds to ensure we can continue to help those need it most.”

Registration and camp information can be found by clicking here. at ** kidsportcanada.ca/winnipeg (http://kidsportcanada.ca/winnipeg )

KidSport Winnipeg

Photo – File