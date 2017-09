WINNIPEG, MB – The man accused of killing Candace Derksen more than 30 years ago in Winnipeg will learn his fate next month.

Mark Hall was found guilty of second degree murder in 2011 but a new trial was granted and the verdict in that trial will be delivered October 18th.

Derksen was just 13 years old when she went missing in 1984. Her body was found months later in a shed.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File