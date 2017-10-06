Marijuana & Wallet Stolen From Brandon Garage

BRANDON, MB – A break-in at a residential garage in Brandon led to the theft of drugs and cash.

Brandon Police responded to the break-in Thursday.

The suspect or suspects entered the garage through the walk-in door, and took a wallet containing a large amount of cash that was sitting inside a parked vehicle. They also took medically prescribed marijuana. The owner of the garage had a possession certificate for the marijuana.

Also stolen were devices to administer the drug.

The investigation continues.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News