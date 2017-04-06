Manitoba’s Worst Roads – Halfway Report

WINNIPEG, MB. – Just two week into CAA Manitoba’s annual search for the worst roads in our province, the top ten list is split between rural and city streets. But with more roads nominated and more votes cast, it’s clear Manitobans are eager to fight for their road to win top dishonor.

“By the midway point of the campaign, we usually see 400 to 450 roads nominated,” said Liz Kulyk, corporate manager of government and community relations of CAA Manitoba. “This year we’ve already seen 5,000 votes cast on 527 roads around Manitoba. Clearly, more Manitobans are engaged in the discussion about the state of our roads.”

While Chevrier Boulevard, Empress Street, and Fermor Avenue have always garnered a significant number of votes, none have ever been on the top ten list – until now. New rural roads in the running are Dugald Road, which stretches from Winnipeg through Anola, Main Street South in Minnedosa, and Highway 20 north of Riding Mountain Provincial Park.

“Dugald is a busy commuter stretch for so many people,” said Kulyk. “This road is past due for a fix. If it doesn’t take top dishonour in 2017, I’d expect to see it climb the ranks next year if it doesn’t get repaired.”

Voting runs until April 17, 2017 at caaworstroads.com/manitoba. Only one vote per road each day is permitted, though you may vote for as many roads as you’d like.

CAA