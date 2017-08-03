Manitoba’s Wildfire Danger Levels Are Elevated

WINNIPEG, MB. — Hot and dry conditions have elevated the wildfire danger levels in many areas of the province heading into the August long weekend.

Manitobans are reminded to exercise extreme caution with any outdoor activities.

In areas where ATV use is authorized, stay on developed trails, stop frequently to check areas around the engine and exhaust for debris and carefully dispose of any debris found.

Riders should carry a small shovel, axe and fire extinguisher at all times.

No open burning is allowed without a permit between April 1st and November 15th.

For information on permits and restrictions, Manitobans can contact their local Sustainable Development office.

Municipalities often implement their own restrictions, so individuals should also check with local municipal offices for further information.

Anyone planning a backcountry trip is reminded campfires should only be made in designated fire pits, however a better option is to prepare meals on a light weight portable cook stove.

Campers heading into a remote area should tell someone else where they are going and when they expect to return, checking in upon return or if plans change.

To report a wildfire, contact local emergency services at 911 or the forest fire tip line at 1-800-782-0076.

—MyToba News

Photo – File