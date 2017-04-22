Manitoba’s Weekend Weather Forecast
WINNIPEG, MB. — Overall, it will be a cloudy, damp, and chilly weekend across Manitoba.
Winnipeg and Brandon are hovering around 2 C Saturday- a far cry from 17 C on Friday.
For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.
Winnipeg
Saturday
Day: Rain showers changing to wet snow this morning and ending this afternoon then mainly cloudy. Wind north 30 km/h. High plus 2.
Night: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy after midnight. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low minus 4.
Sunday
Day: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.
Night: Cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.
Brandon
Saturday
Day: Wet snow ending late this afternoon then cloudy. Local amount 2 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 2.
Night: Mainly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h. Low minus 6.
Sunday
Day: Mainly cloudy. Wind east 30 km/h. High plus 2.
Night: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.
The Pas
Saturday
Day: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. High plus 2. UV index 4 or moderate.
Night: Partly cloudy. Low minus 11.
Sunday
Day: Clearing in the morning. High plus 1.
Night: Clear. Low minus 10.
Thompson
Saturday
Day: Sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 26 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
Night: Clearing this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 25.
Sunday
Day: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 27.
Night: Clear. Low minus 20.
Churchill
Saturday
Day: Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h. High minus 16. Wind chill minus 33. UV index 3 or moderate.
Night: Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 28.
Sunday
Day: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the morning. High minus 16. Wind chill minus 27.
Night: Clear. Low minus 21.
—MyToba News
Photo – File