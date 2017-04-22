Manitoba’s Weekend Weather Forecast

WINNIPEG, MB. — Overall, it will be a cloudy, damp, and chilly weekend across Manitoba.

Winnipeg and Brandon are hovering around 2 C Saturday- a far cry from 17 C on Friday.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Saturday

Day: Rain showers changing to wet snow this morning and ending this afternoon then mainly cloudy. Wind north 30 km/h. High plus 2.

Night: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy after midnight. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low minus 4.

Sunday

Day: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Night: Cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Brandon

Saturday

Day: Wet snow ending late this afternoon then cloudy. Local amount 2 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 2.

Night: Mainly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h. Low minus 6.

Sunday

Day: Mainly cloudy. Wind east 30 km/h. High plus 2.

Night: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

The Pas

Saturday

Day: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. High plus 2. UV index 4 or moderate.

Night: Partly cloudy. Low minus 11.

Sunday

Day: Clearing in the morning. High plus 1.

Night: Clear. Low minus 10.

Thompson

Saturday

Day: Sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 26 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Night: Clearing this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 25.

Sunday

Day: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 27.

Night: Clear. Low minus 20.

Churchill

Saturday

Day: Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h. High minus 16. Wind chill minus 33. UV index 3 or moderate.

Night: Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 28.

Sunday

Day: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the morning. High minus 16. Wind chill minus 27.

Night: Clear. Low minus 21.

