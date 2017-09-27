Manitoba’s Wednesday Weather – Sept. 27th
WINNIPEG, MB. — A mix of sun and cloud around Manitoba Wednesday with showers across many regions.
Winnipeg
A mix of sun and cloud in Winnipeg Wednesday.
A chance of showers this morning.
Clearing this afternoon.
Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late this afternoon.
High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.
Becoming partly cloudy this evening, but clear overnight.
Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening.
Low 6.
Brandon
Cloudy with a chance of showers early Wednesday morning in Brandon.
Clearing this morning.
High 19.
UV index 3 or moderate.
Clearing overnight.
Low plus 4.
The Pas
A mix of sun and cloud in The Pas Wednesday.
Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning.
High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.
A few clouds overnight.
Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening.
Low plus 5.
Thompson
Showers ending early Wednesday morning then a mix of sun and cloud in Thompson.
A chance of showers this afternoon.
Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early this afternoon.
High 13.
Mainly cloudy with a chance of showers or drizzle.
Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening.
Low 6.
Churchill
Showers in Churchill Wednesday.
Wind south 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon.
High 11.
Rain, about 5 to 10 mm, overnight.
Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50.
Low 6.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – Andrew McCrea