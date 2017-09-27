Manitoba’s Wednesday Weather – Sept. 27th

WINNIPEG, MB. — A mix of sun and cloud around Manitoba Wednesday with showers across many regions.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

A mix of sun and cloud in Winnipeg Wednesday.

A chance of showers this morning.

Clearing this afternoon.

Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late this afternoon.

High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

Becoming partly cloudy this evening, but clear overnight.

Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening.

Low 6.

Brandon

Cloudy with a chance of showers early Wednesday morning in Brandon.

Clearing this morning.

High 19.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Clearing overnight.

Low plus 4.

The Pas

A mix of sun and cloud in The Pas Wednesday.

Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning.

High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.

A few clouds overnight.

Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening.

Low plus 5.

Thompson

Showers ending early Wednesday morning then a mix of sun and cloud in Thompson.

A chance of showers this afternoon.

Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early this afternoon.

High 13.

Mainly cloudy with a chance of showers or drizzle.

Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening.

Low 6.

Churchill

Showers in Churchill Wednesday.

Wind south 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon.

High 11.

Rain, about 5 to 10 mm, overnight.

Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50.

Low 6.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea