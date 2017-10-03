Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Manitoba’s Wednesday Weather – October 4th

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 57 seconds ago

WINNIPEG, MB. — Clouds are moving out of southern Manitoba and into the north on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, temperatures are hovering around seasonal in Winnipeg and Brandon.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Clearing Wednesday morning in Winnipeg.

Wind west 30 km/h.

High 13.

Clear overnight.

Low plus 2.

Brandon

A mix of sun and cloud in Brandon Wednesday.

Wind west 30 km/h.

High 13.

Clear overnight.

Low minus 1.

The Pas

Increasing cloudiness in The Pas Wednesday.

Wind west 30 km/h.

High 10.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low zero.

Thompson

Cloudy in Thompson Wednesday.

A chance of showers early in the morning.

Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early in the afternoon.

High 6.

Clearing overnight.

Low minus 3.

Churchill

Rain ending Wednesday morning then cloudy in The Pas.

A chance of flurries late in the afternoon.

Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming north 30 in the morning.

Temperature falling to minus 1 in the afternoon.

Cloudy with flurries overnight.

Low minus 1.

—MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
