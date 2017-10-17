Manitoba’s Wednesday Weather – October 18th

WINNIPEG, MB. — A very windy Wednesday ahead for most of Manitoba.

A special weather statement remains in effect.

Winnipeg

Sunny in Winnipeg Wednesday.

Wind west 60 km/h gusting to 90.

High 13.

Clear overnight and windy.

Low plus 4.

Brandon

Sunny Wednesday in Brandon.

Wind west 60 km/h gusting to 90 diminishing to 30 late in the afternoon.

High 13.

Clear overnight.

Low minus 1.

The Pas

Periods of rain in The Pas Wednesday.

Amount 5 mm.

Wind becoming northwest 50 km/h gusting to 80 in the morning.

Temperature falling to plus 4 in the afternoon.

Clearing overnight.

Low plus 1.

Thompson

Periods of rain changing to light snow Wednesday afternoon in Thompson.

Risk of freezing rain in the morning.

Snow over northern sections in the morning and early in the afternoon.

Rainfall amount 5 mm.

Wind east 20 km/h becoming north 30 gusting to 50 early in the afternoon.

High plus 3.

Periods of rain overnight.

Low zero.

Churchill

Snow at times heavy and blowing snow Wednesday in Churchill.

Amount 10 to 15 cm.

Wind east 60 km/h gusting to 90.

Temperature steady near plus 1.

Rain overnight and windy.

Low plus 1.

—Environment Canada

Photo – File