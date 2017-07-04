Manitoba’s Wednesday Weather – July 5th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Another hot and humid day ahead for most of Manitoba.

Dry during the day, for the most part, with showers in the evening and overnight.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Sunny to start Wednesday in Winnipeg, then a mix of sun and cloud by lunch.

Wind out of the south at 20-kilometres per hour early in the afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 29 C, but feeling more like 34 C with the humidex.

Cloudy periods overnight with a chance of showers.

Dropping to a low of 18 C.

Brandon

Sunny in Brandon Wednesday changing to a mix of sun and cloud in the morning.

Wind picking up from the southwest at 20-clicks per hour early in the afternoon.

A high of 31 C expected, but feeling more like 34 C.

Cloudy periods overnight with showers.

Down to a low of 15 C.

The Pas

A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers Wednesday in The Pas.

Wind out of the west at 20-kilometres per hour in the early afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 26 C, but feeling more like 29 C with the humidex.

Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 16 C.

Thompson

Increasing cloudiness in Thompson Wednesday with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Wind picking up from the southwest at 30-clicks per hour early in the afternoon.

A high of 26 C, but the humidex will make that feel more like 28 C.

Cloudy overnight with a chance of showers.

Down to a low of 13 C.

Churchill

A mix of sun and cloud in Churchill Wednesday.

Wind out of the west at 20-kilometres per hour in the morning, but becoming light before lunch.

Reaching for a high of 20 C.

Cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of 9 C.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File