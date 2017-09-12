Manitoba’s Wednesday Weather Forecast – Sept 13th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Beautiful summer weather continues right across southern Manitoba Wednesday.

It won’t be as hot as Tuesday, but air conditioning will still be a welcome relief.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Sunny Wednesday in Winnipeg.

Wind northeast 20 km/h.

High 27.

Cloudy overnight.

Low 14.

Brandon

Sunny in Brandon Wednesday.

Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon.

Wind northeast 20 km/h.

High 26.

Clearing overnight.

Low 10.

The Pas

Cloudy with a chance of showers Wednesday in The Pas.

High 13.

Cloudy overnight.

Low 7.

Thompson

A mix of sun and cloud in Thompson Wednesday.

High 12.

Cloudy overnight.

Low plus 2.

Churchill

Cloudy Wednesday in Churchill.

Wind north 20 km/h.

Temperature steady near 6.

Cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Low plus 3.

—MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea