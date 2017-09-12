Manitoba’s Wednesday Weather Forecast – Sept 13th
WINNIPEG, MB. — Beautiful summer weather continues right across southern Manitoba Wednesday.
It won’t be as hot as Tuesday, but air conditioning will still be a welcome relief.
For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.
Winnipeg
Sunny Wednesday in Winnipeg.
Wind northeast 20 km/h.
High 27.
Cloudy overnight.
Low 14.
Brandon
Sunny in Brandon Wednesday.
Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon.
Wind northeast 20 km/h.
High 26.
Clearing overnight.
Low 10.
The Pas
Cloudy with a chance of showers Wednesday in The Pas.
High 13.
Cloudy overnight.
Low 7.
Thompson
A mix of sun and cloud in Thompson Wednesday.
High 12.
Cloudy overnight.
Low plus 2.
Churchill
Cloudy Wednesday in Churchill.
Wind north 20 km/h.
Temperature steady near 6.
Cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.
Low plus 3.
—MyToba News
Photo – Andrew McCrea