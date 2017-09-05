banner20

Manitoba’s Wednesday Weather Forecast – Sept. 5th

Posted: September 5th at 7:00pm brandon, Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg, westman, interlake, eastman, central plains, parkland, pembina, northern

WINNIPEG, MB. — Temperatures are starting to creep downward, but a sunny Wednesday awaits most of Manitoba.

The Pas and Thompson will be smoky from wildfires Wednesday while Churchill can expect some showers.

Winnipeg

Mainly sunny in Winnipeg Wednesday.

High 20.

Clearing overnight.

Low 11.

Brandon

Sunny in Brandon to start Wednesday.

Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

High 22.

Clear overnight.

Low 8.

The Pas

A mix of sun and cloud. Local smoke. High 22.

Clear. Low 9.

Thompson

A mix of sun and cloud in Thompson Wednesday.

Local smoke.

Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the afternoon.

High 21.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low 6.

Churchill

Mainly cloudy in Churchill Wednesday.

A chance of showers.

High 11.

Cloudy periods overnight with a chance of showers.

Low plus 4.

