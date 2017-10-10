Manitoba’s Wednesday Weather Forecast – Oct 11th

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — Sunny and warm in the south Wednesday, cloudy and cooler in the north.

Winnipeg

Mainly sunny in Winnipeg Wednesday.

Wind south 20 km/h increasing to 40 gusting to 60 late in the afternoon.

High 16.

Clear overnight.

Low 8.

Brandon

Mainly sunny in Brandon Wednesday.

Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning.

High 18.

Clear overnight.

Low plus 1.

The Pas

Overcast in The Pas Wednesday.

Wind east 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon.

High 11.

Cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Low plus 4.

Thompson

Cloudy with a chance of showers in Thompson Wednesday.

High 6.

Cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Low plus 2.

Churchill

Overcast Wednesday in Churchill.

High minus 1.

Periods of snow or rain overnight.

Low minus 1.

—Environment Canada

Photo – File

