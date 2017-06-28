Manitoba’s Wednesday Weather Forecast – June 28th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Stormy weather in southern Manitoba Wednesday.

Rain in The Pas and Thompson, and overcast in Churchill.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Cloudy in Winnipeg Wednesday.

A few showers beginning early this morning with risk of a thunderstorm, but ending this afternoon and clearing.

Reaching for a high of 22 C, but feeling more like 27 C with the humidex.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Clear overnight with a low of 13 C.

Brandon

Mainly cloudy in Brandon with showers or thunderstorms early Wednesday morning.

Wind out of the northwest at 30-kilometres per hour this morning.

Clearing before lunch.

Reaching for a High 25 C.

UV index 8 or very high.

Clear overnight.

Wind from the northwest at 30 but becoming light early this evening.

Dropping to a low of 12 C.

The Pas

Showers in The Pas Wednesday.

About 5 mm expected.

Wind from the east at 30-kilometres per hour gusting up to 50.

Wind becoming light early this afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 14 C.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Showers changing to drizzle late Wednesday evening.

Dropping to a low of 12 C.

Thompson

Cloudy in Thompson Wednesday with a chance of showers before lunch.

Wind from the east at 20-kilometres per hour gusting to 40, but becoming light early in the afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 15 C.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Showers overnight with a low of 8 C.

Churchill

Cloudy to start in Churchill Wednesday.

Becoming a mix of sun and cloud with fog dissipating before lunch.

Wind out of the east at 20-kilometres per hour in the afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 7 C.

UV index 6 or high.

Cloudy overnight.

Wind from the east at 20-kilometres, but becoming light after midnight.

Dropping to a low of zero.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File