Manitoba’s Wednesday Weather Forecast – July 12th
WINNIPEG, MB. — Wednesday will be a bit cooler in southern Manitoba than it has been recently.
Hot and humid the farther north you travel- Churchill should reach 26 C Wednesday.
For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.
Winnipeg
A few showers in Winnipeg Wednesday.
Rain ending late in the afternoon then cloudy.
Wind from the northeast at 20-kilometres per hour.
Reaching for a high of 20 C.
Cloudy overnight with a chance of showers.
Dropping to a low of 12 C.
Brandon
Showers in Brandon Wednesday.
Wind from the northeast at 20-kilometres per hour.
A high of 19 C expected.
Showers overnight with a low of 11 C.
The Pas
Mainly sunny in The Pas Wednesday.
Reaching for a high of 25 C.
Clear overnight.
Down to a low of 13 C.
Thompson
Mainly sunny in Thompson Wednesday.
Reaching for a high of 26 C.
Clear overnight with a low of 12 C.
Churchill
A mix of sun and cloud to start Wednesday in Churchill.
Becoming sunny in the afternoon.
Wind from the west at 20-kilometres per hour.
Reaching for a high of 26 C, but feeling more like 28 C with the humidex.
Clear overnight with a low of 15 C.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – Andrew McCrea