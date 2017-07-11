Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Manitoba’s Wednesday Weather Forecast – July 12th

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — Wednesday will be a bit cooler in southern Manitoba than it has been recently.

Hot and humid the farther north you travel- Churchill should reach 26 C Wednesday.

Winnipeg

A few showers in Winnipeg Wednesday.

Rain ending late in the afternoon then cloudy.

Wind from the northeast at 20-kilometres per hour.

Reaching for a high of 20 C.

Cloudy overnight with a chance of showers.

Dropping to a low of 12 C.

Brandon

Showers in Brandon Wednesday.

Wind from the northeast at 20-kilometres per hour.

A high of 19 C expected.

Showers overnight with a low of 11 C.

The Pas

Mainly sunny in The Pas Wednesday.

Reaching for a high of 25 C.

Clear overnight.

Down to a low of 13 C.

Thompson

Mainly sunny in Thompson Wednesday.

Reaching for a high of 26 C.

Clear overnight with a low of 12 C.

Churchill

A mix of sun and cloud to start Wednesday in Churchill.

Becoming sunny in the afternoon.

Wind from the west at 20-kilometres per hour.

Reaching for a high of 26 C, but feeling more like 28 C with the humidex.

Clear overnight with a low of 15 C.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea

