Manitoba’s Wednesday Weather Forecast – Aug 30th

WINNIPEG, MB. — A sunny, but hazy, day in southern Manitoba Wednesday.

Mainly sunny in The Pas with a mix of sun and cloud in the Thompson and Churchill areas.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Sunny in Winnipeg Wednesday, but hazy.

High 25.

Clear overnight.

Low 12.

Brandon

Sunny in Brandon Wednesday, but hazy.

High 27.

Clear overnight.

Low 10.

The Pas

Mainly sunny in The Pas Wednesday.

Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late in the afternoon.

High 22.

Clear overnight.

Low 14.

Thompson

A mix of sun and cloud in Thompson Wednesday.

High 19.

Clear overnight.

Low 7.

Churchill

A mix of sun and cloud in Churchill Wednesday.

High 14.

Clear overnight.

Low 6.

—MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea